Production Version of Cybertruck Brings Many Improvements, Hopefully in Late ‘21

In other words: it might be a while before Cybertrucks roll out to all those 650,000+ people (as of July 2020) who had made reservations. That Tesla’s first all-electric pickup truck, the angular (and, some say ugly) Cybertruck is still undergoing changes to the basic design is no secret. One of the biggest modifications to the design considered earlier on was whether it should be smaller, so as to fit most people’s garages and be road legal outside the U.S.This option was eventually discarded, with Musk saying he was considering making a smaller version for Europe . As far as dimensions go, the production version will be just like the prototype. For now.In the latest conference call on Tesla’s financial results for the third quarter of 2020, Musk was asked directly about the Cybertruck and what customers should expect in terms of deviations from the prototype presented in November 2019. He wouldn’t go into specifics, but Musk did say there were plenty of modifications, amounting to an overall improved vehicle, Electrek reports.“I was in the studio last Friday with Franz [von Holzhausen, lead designer] and the team looking over some improvements on the Cybertruck,” he said. “There are a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it’s going to be better than what we showed.”Musk also revealed that some Cybertrucks should be out as soon as late 2021, but mass production won’t start until 2022. This would be in keeping with the official timeline from Tesla, but there’s a major caveat: it all depends on progress at Austin Giga, the newest Tesla Gigafactory now under construction, which is where the Cybertruck will be built.The chances of everything going to plan are slim, and even Musk acknowledges it, albeit in fewer words: “There are some new technologies with the high hardness exoskeleton. This has never been done before so there will probably be some challenges.”In other words: it might be a while before Cybertrucks roll out to all those 650,000+ people (as of July 2020) who had made reservations.