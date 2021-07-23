Mercedes-Benz Teases the EQE and the EQS SUV Maybach in Strategy Update

With everything Mercedes-Benz presented at its strategy update for becoming an electric-only car company by 2030, some details must have gone unnoticed. Two of the most important were just teasers, and Mercedes-Benz talked about only one: the EQS SUV Maybach. The EQE was just there, beside the Mercedes-Benz CEO, Ola Källenius.
The EQS SUV Maybach will only arrive in 2022. It showed up when Britta Seeger – the Mercedes-Benz Board Member in charge of marketing and sales – said all Mercedes-Benz subbrands would also make the switch to electric mobility. The executive mentioned AMG (which will have an exclusive platform), G-Class, and Maybach. If the SUV will have the Maybach version, the EQS should also get it.
Seeger also mentioned that Mercedes-Benz would present the EQE in 2021 but did not reveal teaser images of it. That was up to Källenius, who took an official picture right beside it. Almost at the end of the same line of EVs in front of which he posed, we can also see the EQE SUV. It is taller and shorter than the EQS, as we have already shown you in spy pictures.
Both SUVs would arrive only in 2022, possibly in the first half of next year. Waiting to put these cars for sale would be a mistake considering how the competition is moving fast. If the EQS reaches the market before the Lucid Gravity, it will eliminate its advantage of being the first electric SUV in the luxury segment. Put in another way, it will make Lucid have to offer something much superior to grab the attention of the wealthy folks that could afford it.
What Lucid promises with the Gravity is an SUV that is as efficient as the Air. The EQS seems to be very close to the Lucid competitor. However, Mercedes-Benz made no promises about it apart from the Maybach badge for something very luxurious. If Markus Schäfer really meant it when he said that “efficiency is the new currency, that is certainly also in the cards for the EQS SUV.
Seeger also mentioned that Mercedes-Benz would present the EQE in 2021 but did not reveal teaser images of it. That was up to Källenius, who took an official picture right beside it. Almost at the end of the same line of EVs in front of which he posed, we can also see the EQE SUV. It is taller and shorter than the EQS, as we have already shown you in spy pictures.
Both SUVs would arrive only in 2022, possibly in the first half of next year. Waiting to put these cars for sale would be a mistake considering how the competition is moving fast. If the EQS reaches the market before the Lucid Gravity, it will eliminate its advantage of being the first electric SUV in the luxury segment. Put in another way, it will make Lucid have to offer something much superior to grab the attention of the wealthy folks that could afford it.
What Lucid promises with the Gravity is an SUV that is as efficient as the Air. The EQS seems to be very close to the Lucid competitor. However, Mercedes-Benz made no promises about it apart from the Maybach badge for something very luxurious. If Markus Schäfer really meant it when he said that “efficiency is the new currency, that is certainly also in the cards for the EQS SUV.