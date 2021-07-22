2 Mercedes G-Class Going Electric, EQG Reportedly Due at the IAA Munich This Fall

1 Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Promises to Be the Star of Strategy Presentation

More on this:

Mercedes-Benz Bought YASA, a Ferrari, Koenigsegg Supplier for Axial Flux Motors

After announcing it plans to give up on the combustion engine by the end of the decade “where market conditions allow," Mercedes-Benz presented a few other surprises. One of them is that it bought YASA Limited, a company you knew so far because of the Koenigsegg Regera, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale , and other vehicles such as the Puritalia Berlinetta . Soon, you’ll also know it for the Mercedes-Benz EVs it will power with its axial flux motors. 6 photos



According to YASA, their motors present a “superior power-to-weight, outstanding efficiency, and endlessly repeatable performance” compared to regular ones, which use a radial flux arrangement. In other words, the magnetic field that makes them move is generated perpendicularly to the axis of rotation.



We suspect YASA will be crucial for Mercedes-Benz to present its AMG .EA platform. The performance division of the German carmaker promised to offer a new level of driving dynamics with its electric cars. YASA’s axial flux motors fit the requirements pretty well.



Ironically, when the narrator in the video mentioned the vehicles that already use YASA motors, she just said that they are “ultra-high-performance mid-engined hybrid supercars” instead of calling them by their names.



Considering the motor supplier now belongs to the German carmaker, that comes as no surprise. However, we’re sure it felt tempted to say that the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the Koenigsegg Regera now have Mercedes-Benz components... That means that the magnetic field that makes these motors work is parallel to their axis of rotation. That’s similar to the concept adopted by Magnax, apart from the fact the axial flux motor from this Belgian company has a yokeless stator, which shortens the flux path and reduces the weight of the motor. Magnax states that its solution presents the highest power density in the industry. Sadly, we have not heard of any vehicle equipped with the axial flux motors of the Belgian company yet.According to YASA, their motors present a “superior power-to-weight, outstanding efficiency, and endlessly repeatable performance” compared to regular ones, which use a radial flux arrangement. In other words, the magnetic field that makes them move is generated perpendicularly to the axis of rotation.We suspect YASA will be crucial for Mercedes-Benz to present its.EA platform. The performance division of the German carmaker promised to offer a new level of driving dynamics with its electric cars. YASA’s axial flux motors fit the requirements pretty well.Ironically, when the narrator in the video mentioned the vehicles that already use YASA motors, she just said that they are “ultra-high-performance mid-engined hybrid supercars” instead of calling them by their names.Considering the motor supplier now belongs to the German carmaker, that comes as no surprise. However, we’re sure it felt tempted to say that the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and the Koenigsegg Regera now have Mercedes-Benz components...