Mercedes-Benz Will Have Four Dedicated EV Platforms: What About the EQS?

Mercedes-Benz has stepped on the accelerator pedal in its electrification plans. To ditch the combustion-engined car it helped to invent in 1886, it will count on four electric platforms: MMA, MB.EA, AMG.EA, and VAN.EA. The problem is that the MMA will only arrive in 2024, while the other three are scheduled for 2025. What happens with the platform on the EQS 7 photos EQA, ICE platforms adapted to have a battery pack, with all the compromises that this solution brings.



SUV , and EQE SUV. While the EQE premieres in 2021, the SUVs will be presented until the end of 2022, as Mercedes-Benz officially confirmed. That would make it a fifth all-electric platform for the company.



We asked the German carmaker about that, and the EVA2 will become part of the MB.EA (Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture), designed for medium and large vehicles. The MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) will also merge into the MB.EA. Currently, it is used by PHEVs.



The MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) will be for electric compact cars such as the EQA and EQB. Knowing that it will make its debut in 2024, we’d bet that’s when one of these vehicles may see a new generation.



The AMG .EA (AMG Electric Architecture) has an obvious purpose, as well as the VAN.EA (Van Electric Architecture). For the AMG.EA, the YASA axial flux motors will be crucial. As we already told you, Mercedes-Benz announced it bought 100% of the British startup.



Summing this up, the EQS, EQE, EQS SUV, and EQE SUV will arrive soon with the EVA2. Their next generations will get the MB.EA, which should have a lot in common with the current platform. If the other ones allow Mercedes-Benz to do as much as it has done for the EQS, waiting for 2025 will require more patience than it naturally would. When the German carmaker presented its electric flagship, it was proud that it had its first dedicated platform for EVs. In other words, it was very different from the EQC EQB , and EQV . They all useplatforms adapted to have a battery pack, with all the compromises that this solution brings. As we told you back on March 31 , the EQS uses the EVA2. It was also known as MEA (Modular Electric Architecture), but EVA2 is the name Mercedes-Benz officially adopts. Apart from the EQS, it will also underpin the EQE , EQS, and EQE SUV. While the EQE premieres in 2021, the SUVs will be presented until the end of 2022, as Mercedes-Benz officially confirmed. That would make it a fifth all-electric platform for the company.We asked the German carmaker about that, and the EVA2 will become part of the MB.EA (Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture), designed for medium and large vehicles. The MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) will also merge into the MB.EA. Currently, it is used by PHEVs.The MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) will be for electric compact cars such as the EQA and EQB. Knowing that it will make its debut in 2024, we’d bet that’s when one of these vehicles may see a new generation.The.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) has an obvious purpose, as well as the VAN.EA (Van Electric Architecture). For the AMG.EA, the YASA axial flux motors will be crucial. As we already told you, Mercedes-Benz announced it bought 100% of the British startup.Summing this up, the EQS, EQE, EQS SUV, and EQE SUV will arrive soon with the EVA2. Their next generations will get the MB.EA, which should have a lot in common with the current platform. If the other ones allow Mercedes-Benz to do as much as it has done for the EQS, waiting for 2025 will require more patience than it naturally would.