2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Is Caught Sporting Extreme Rear-Wheel Steering Angle

While the rivals over at BMW have been all about ICE high-performance power with their facelifted X5 M prototype making a surprise appearance for the spy photographers, the Mercedes-Benz SUV that recently got caught was of the all-electric EQS variety. And there’s good news because the example featured at the charging station has started to shed (at least parts of) its thick camouflage.
The German automaker is just about ready to deliver on its promises for the EQ electric revolution, but of course, for that it needs a complete roster top to bottom. So, while the initial EQC crossover was somewhere in the middle, the little EQA arrived early this year as a sure signal of things to come. That way, after launching one of the most affordable EV alternatives from its range, Mercedes-Benz was free to focus on the big leagues.
Sure enough, it did so with the rather controversial-looking EQS sedan – which immediately was turned into different stuff by the eager virtual artists out there. Never mind that Mercedes wants to start doing everything just like Tesla by charging people different subscriptions for sometimes useless features (like the $580 yearly subscription for the full rear-wheel steering) because we all know there’s one model that’s going to be the most popular across the high-end series.
That would be the upcoming EQS sport utility vehicle, and the Tesla Model X rival has been recently caught up close and personal at a charging station and sporting a bit less camouflage than before. After all, it’s full-blown summer, and now the EQS SUV has shed some of the thicker layers. As such it’s the first time we can glimpse a little bit of the production-ready head/taillights and the overall shape of the body.
Naturally, some of the parts look awfully close to what is already out there in the open on the regular EQS. Others might be a little more personal, such as the design of the front bumper. On the other hand, there’s one certainty – the EQS SUV will also feature the rear-wheel steering... and hopefully this time it will be added as a standard feature, not a continuously paid one.
