The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Gives Off R-Class Vibes in Latest Spy Photos

Remember the Mercedes-Benz R-Class line of multi-purpose vehicles? Sold from 2006 through 2017 in very low volumes, the roomier brother of the ML and GL will get a spiritual heir of sorts in the form of the EQS SUV 17 photos



Less camouflaged than earlier prototypes, the EQS SUV features plastic cladding on the wheel arches to make itself more crossover-y, a character line that sweeps up from the lower part of the rear doors toward the rear wheel-arch protectors, a bulbous rear bumper, and a hatchback-integrated spoiler. We can also see black-finished bezels for the headlights, a narrow strip of LEDs that connects the taillights, as well as retractable door handles.



The bobbly design won’t resonate with traditional Mercedes-Benz customers, but fret not because Mercedes-Benz already has them covered with the EQS flagship sedan. It and the EQS SUV share the EVA electric vehicle architecture for luxury- and executive-class EVs, and if you were wondering, the latter segment will soon welcome the



Confirmed to be offered with Mercedes-Maybach branding as well, the gentle giant will probably feature the same drivetrain options as the EQS. A full-blown AMG option is certain to happen as well, but in the meantime, customers will have to choose between the 450+ and 580 4Matic versions.



Recently spied with series-production headlights, taillights, and oversized D-pillars that may pose a rear-visibility problem, the S-Class of SUVs looks more like a wagon instead of a sport utility vehicle. The reason the German automaker went for this design is very simple. This body style favors aerodynamic efficiency, thus helping the vehicle's range on the long haul.