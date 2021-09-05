The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Is a New Breed Of Luxury Water Transportation

Sea-Doo is one of the longest operating and most well-known names in American-made jet-skis and watercraft. It makes perfect sense that such a company would be the one to bring about an entirely new way of cruising your favorite rivers and lakes.
The 2022 Sead-Doo Switch is part pontoon-boat, part luxury aquatic transport that takes all the advantages of a pontoon floatation device and a modular floor layout that can be adapted for nearly any requirement its riders might need.
The entire deck of the Switch consists of moveable LinQ quick-attach tiles that can be removed and changed with a minimum of effort to fit extra chairs, tables, storage units, and many other items. Sea-Doo claims that there are over 100 different configurations available for deck layout as of 2021.
Underneath the deck, the unique tri-hull set of three float pontoons is powered by a Rotax 1630 ACE four-stroke marine engine making between 100 and 230 horsepower depending on your choice between 13, 16, and 19 feet deck size options. 2022 Switch models come in a choice of red, blue, or yellow paint jobs.
Sea-Doo hopes that this unique combination of pontoon boats mixed with a consumer-friendly layout will attract traditional boat buyers.
The company hopes to attract people who would have otherwise bought high maintenance party or fishing boats over to this enticing and innovative new form of water travel.
Prices start at $17,999 for the entry-level compact model with the 100 horsepower engine, all the way to $28,999 for the 19-foot model with the 170 horsepower Rotax engine.
As the Switch is clearly a luxury item, a commodity surcharge starting at $500 will be required before upon purchase. A small price to pay for what musty be assuredly the coolest thing named the Switch that doesn’t have a Nintendo badge attached to it.
