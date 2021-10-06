smart Concept #1's Production Version Is Anticipated by Patent Images

When smart revealed the Concept #1 at the IAA Mobility 2021, it said that it was a near-production vehicle. In other words, it was already pretty much what the final car would look like. Patent images filed at the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) confirm that and show us what the company meant by "near:" minor changes the EV will have.
The most noticeable ones are in the front bumper. While the Concept #1 has just a large front grille, the production version has two openings on each side of the grille for air flow optimization.
Now pay attention to the doors. The concept had no door handles and tiny rear-view mirrors. The patent images show that the production crossover will have flush door handles and bigger rear-view mirrors, installed on the metal part of the doors instead of close to the A-pillar.
In the back, the rear bumper preserved similar lines to those presented by the concept. However, the recess for the license plate made it slightly different in the production EV. The charging port will be located on the left side of the car, below the C-pillar, in the rear left wing.
The dimensions do not seem to have been modified. smart said the Concept #1 was 4.29 meters (168.9 inches) long, 1.91 m (75.2 in) wide, and 1.70 m (66.9 in) tall, with a wheelbase of 2.75 m (108.2 in). Although it is shorter than the second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, it has a longer wheelbase, which means it should be roomier. That’s something dedicated electric car platforms allow to happen.
Whatever it is called, the production version of the Concept #1 will be smart’s first product developed with Geely. The Chinese titan gave it its SEA (Sustainable Electric Architecture). Dirk Adelman, CEO of smart Europe, said the electric crossover would have a 430-kilometer (267-mile) range.
The new car will be manufactured in China, more precisely in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo. That’s where the two automotive giants Geely and Daimler established their joint venture to take care of the smart brand. If we are to consider this as the future of the brand, we will never associate it with small, urban cars anymore.
