Ram 1500 TRX Hits the Drag Strip with Satin White Wrap, Smokes Chevy Camaro

Have you noticed how the Ram 1500 TRX shows up quite often at drag strips across the U.S.? It's weird, right? Because production trucks aren't meant to be raced. Well, I think we can make an exception for this supercharged monster, essentially a Hellcat with off-road capability and a bed. That's being said, here's yet another video of a TRX ripping it at the drag strip. 6 photos



The TRX is known to cover the



The first duel sees the TRX going against a fourth-generation SVT Cobra Mustang. Mostly likely sporting a few big upgrades under the hood, the Ford takes the win with an 11.8-second run. The truck is a full second slower at 12.83 clicks, but it does better in the second race.



Lined up against a 2018



If you like fast trucks and white wraps, you should definitely hit the play button below.



