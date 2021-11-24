This Insane Tesla Model X Spits Out 8,000 Rounds per Minute and Serves You Fresh Coffee

Oh boy, what a combo. It's not every day a Tesla Model X makeover that has dual machine guns mounted inside and a coffee station. Well, here you have it, in all of its glory, ready to fire up 8,000 rounds per minute and serve fresh coffee at the same time, because, why not.
If you want to get your daily dose of adrenaline, Richard Ryan's YouTube channel, FullMag, is where you'll certainly find the most insane stunts that usually involve blowing things up and testing all sorts of machines.
As you'd imagine, it's not the first time he's mounted deadly weapons on a vehicle. Back in 2018, he put an M61 Vulcan 20mm on a Toyota Prius. Nowadays, Richard likes to play with tanks and Teslas.
Last week, he tested an AK47 on a Tesla Model X outfitted with a bulletproof front windshield. Now, he took the same EV and totally revamped it.
Made for veteran-owned coffee company Black Rifle Coffee, the car received a fresh coat of OD green paint and some rivets that made it look like a rugged beast. Of course, these serve no functional purpose, but it adds to the industrial look.
To make it capable of off-roading, Richard got Model X a new pair of shoes: some Michelin CrossClimate SUV tires. Golden Vossen wheels elegantly complete the whole look, and the satchels on the sides and the recovery shovel are also a nice touch.
In the trunk, there's a coffee station ready to serve you some fresh, premium espresso. And that's not all. The build also has a frunk filled with canned coffee that is chilling in ice.
And let's not forget the "piece of resistance" – an electronic deployed and fired system with dual 556 miniguns mounted on the inside that pop out on each side when the wing doors are open.
It took Richard a year to complete this insane build, but the Model XR556 is finally ready to fire up 8,000 rounds per minute and brew some nice coffee. You can watch how the vehicle came to life in the clip down below.
