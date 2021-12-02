Modded Ford Mustang Drags Tuned Dodge Demon, Narrowly Misses the Unfazed Winner

Sure, there’s a healthy dose of slapstick humor and some blurred NSFW language going on... But that hasn’t stopped anyone from thoroughly enjoying Young and his Demon’s feisty exploits at the dragstrip. As it turns out, angels might be watching over his shoulder and quite literally protect his back, if we are to judge this recent battle from somewhere up on cloud number nine.Never mind the 3 a.m. wake-up call, the real action kicks off at the 1:30 mark. This is when we find out who is going up against Young’s thoroughly prepared Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It’s none other than Hunter Hoult of Racing Next Level fame. He drives a menacingly – and equally well prepared – black “ New Edge ” Ford Mustang.As always, there are different POVs showcased in preparation for the actual race. The latter kicks off at the 3:05 mark and it almost ends prematurely... Both racers have a great start off the line and the cockpit POV shows Hunter even had a lead on Young’s Demon when passing the Christmas tree.Unfortunately, as the Mustang’s front wheels lost traction, the ensuing subtle wheelie caused a loss of control during the landing procedure. This caused a drift towards the other lane, with the Ford almost clipping the rear end of the Demon and probably missing its bumper by less than a foot (around 30 cm). Luckily, this isn’t another of the already traditional “ Mustang fail ” videos (embedded below).Instead, with both drivers being highly experienced, they both kept their cool and took split-second decisions that ensured a happy ending. So, Holt managed to quickly recover control over the balking ‘Stang and not only avoided the Challenger but also saved the car from a potential collision with the sidewall.Meanwhile, Young immediately noticed what was happening and kept going at full throttle as if unfazed by the entire story. It was actually the right thing to do, also acquiring a frightening victory in the process. All is well when it ends well, complete with post-race thoughts and friendly hugs from the 4:08 mark!