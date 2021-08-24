Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Twin-Turbo Camaro, Someone Gets Humiliated

When it debuted back in 2017, the Dodge Challenger Demon was the world's quickest production car on the quarter-mile. It has since been surpassed by the all-electric Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera, but it still retains its title among ICE-powered production models. Officially, the Demon is a 9.65-second car down the quarter-mile, but some owners opted to make it even faster with aftermarket upgrades.
YouTube's "Demonology" is famous for being among the first to take the Demon into 8s. It happened back in late 2020 and 2021 saw him set a personal record with an 8.78-second ET and a trap speed of almost 157 mph (253 kph). That's quick enough to give professional racers a run for their money and it's definitely fast enough to make a few good bucks at grudge races.
The last time we saw "Demonology" hit the drag strip, he was testing a set of 24-inch wheels on the Demon. And needless to say, the coupe wasn't as fast as it used to be. Now, the drag-spec wheels are back on the beefed-up Challenger and "Demonology" is running 8s again.
But the video below isn't about timed quarter-mile runs. "Demonology" got challenged by the owner of a twin-turbo Chevrolet Camaro. One that looks and sounds pretty mean and seems to be quite fast down the quarter-mile. The driver also claims to have an undefeated record, but is his Camaro powerful and quick enough to outgun the Demon?
Well, the question gets an answer the very second the lights go green. While the Camaro struggles a bit to get off the line, the Demon launches like a slingshot. And once it's on the move, there's no catching it. The supercharged Mopar takes a clear win, proving once again that the Demon is tough to beat, especially if it's hiding some upgrades under the hood.
Check it all out in the video below, but be careful, it contains some bad language.
