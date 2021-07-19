Dodge Challenger Demon Gains Wild 24-Inch Wheels, Goes Drag Racing

3 Jeep CJ Goes Drag Racing on Mud Tires, Takes on Mustang and Camaro

Back in December 2020, we saw the folks over at Demonology take the Dodge Demon into the 8s. Their modified dragster ran the quarter-mile in 8.99 seconds, more than a half-second quicker than stock, to go with a trap speed of 149 mph (240 kph). In January 2021, they smashed their record by running the quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds at 152 mph (245 kph).Demonology got even faster in May when it set a new record with help from a nitrous-oxide upgrade. Specifically, the Demon ran the quarter-mile in 8.78 seconds with a trap speed of almost 157 mph (253 kph). Can it go any faster than that? I have a feeling it could slip even lower in the 8s, but for the time being Demonology pulled a different stunt by dropping a set of 24-inch wheels on his Dodge.And I'm not talking about oversized drag-spec wheels. Nope! This Demon now flaunts big-lip rims, the kind you usually see on high-risers. And he brought the car to an NDRA event for some proper rubber-burning and drag racing action.Yes, I know what you're thinking right now. Is Demonology still an eight-second car on big-lip rims? I can't answer that question with numbers since the video below doesn't show an ET, but there's no way it can be as quick as it usually is on drag-spec wheels. On the other hand, the footage shows that the Demon is still impressively fast on street-spec wheels and tires. My best guess is that it can still cover the quarter-mile in less than 10 seconds.Performance-side, the wheels are a nice touch since they're painted to match the bright livery of the Demon. And the turbine-style design of the rims looks pretty cool. Perhaps Demonology should stick to using these rims to drive on public roads and keep them slicks on the drag strip to try and set a new record? What do you think? Let me know in the comments.