Challenger Hellcat Races AMG GT R, Audi R8 V10 Plus and BMW M3 Comp, Gets Demolished

Ach nein, was hast du getan, Dodge? Das war schmerzhaft! Wirklich.. Wait, what? OK, this Hellcat got beat so bad, I just suddenly started speaking German instead of English. Holy kuh. I mean cow. How do you go from being kind of the favorite, to getting dismantled over a half mile distance?
Even if you struggle off the line, these half-mile runs usually provide you with plenty of room to make up for a bad start, unlike the quarter-mile. Let’s start from the beginning though, which is when we see the Challenger Hellcat line-up next to a Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe.
Granted, things aren’t always what they seem, and while the uploader didn’t provide us with a helpful video description, the fact that it says LCE Performance on the license plate of the AMG speaks volumes. It also says LCE 800 on the rear wing, which might help explain why that Hellcat got demolished, assuming it stands for the tuner’s Stage 3 mods for the AMG GT R, boosting output to 789 hp (800 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
That’s more horsepower and more grunt than the Challenger Hellcat, which, let’s face it, needs a grippy drag strip (which this wasn’t) and drag radials in order to get a good launch consistently. In the end, that modded Merc was nearly three seconds quicker than the Dodge. Brutal.
Next up was an Audi R8 V10 Plus, which may have been stock, we’re not sure. What we do know is that it crossed the half mile marker in 17.9 seconds, while the Hellcat needed 19.5 seconds. The Audi’s all-wheel drive system clearly gave it the upper hand off the line though.
The last car to go against the Hellcat was a BMW M3 Competition, with a tuner’s name plastered on the side. This race was a little closer, but the Dodge still lost, going 0 for 3 against these German opponents.
