United and Boeing Write History, Flying the First SAF-Powered Aircraft With 100 Passengers

United Airlines made headlines earlier this year, when it announced that it has signed the biggest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) purchase contract in history, and it has now taken another huge step. Together with Boeing and other major partners, the airline conducted the first flight of an aircraft powered by SAF, with 100 passengers on board.
The first day of December marked an important moment in aviation – the first commercial aircraft with more than 100 passengers on board, conducted a pioneering flight using SAF. The demonstration was a success, proving that commercial aviation is getting closer to become emissions-free.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and landed in Washington D.C., at the Reagan National Airport, carrying over 100 people. Since current regulations only allow flights with a maximum of 50% SAF on board, the United aircraft had 500 gallons (1,892 liters) of 100% SAF in one of its engines, and 500 gallons of conventional fuel, in the other one. According to Boeing, this also helped show that there are no operational differences between the two types of fuel.
The 612-mile (985 km) groundbreaking flight supposedly emitted 75% less CO2 than a conventional fuel-powered aircraft, flying over the same distance. Several aircraft manufacturers have demonstrated flights using alternative fuel, but it’s for the first time ever that an airline operated this type of flight, with passengers on board.
And there’s more good news. United’s Eco-Skies Alliance program, launched earlier this year, has been recently joined by several more important partners, including Microsoft, Maersk, and Yusen Logistics. The program has now reached almost 30 participants, all of them well-known brands in various industries, who want to contribute to the advancement and certification of SAF. Their joint efforts will help the purchase of millions of gallons of SAF, almost twice as much as all the other official SAF commitments of other airlines in the world.
The goal is to reach the certification of 100% SAF for commercial aircraft, which will lead to aviation becoming emissions-free by 2050.
