Tourists Will Soon Enjoy Emission-Free eVTOL Flights Over the Great Barrier Reef

Ecotourism is on a path to redefining itself by also including environmentally friendly means of transportation, from hybrid-electric ground vehicles and ferries to electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
eVTOLs have been talked about mostly in relation to day-to-day urban mobility as a sustainable alternative for regular commutes. But they’re about to make a significant impact on tourism, as well. It makes sense, after all – those who opt for ecotourism would also prefer to move around in vehicles that also use sustainable propulsion systems or fuels.
Nautilus Aviation, the biggest helicopter operator in northern Australia, wants to fly eVTOLs over the Great Barrier Reef, one of the country’s iconic tourism attractions. The company, a division of Morris Group, which is one of the aviation operators committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, has recently signed a contract with Eve Mobility for the purchase of ten electric aircraft.
Eve, an urban mobility startup born from Embraer’s decades-long experience in aircraft development, has already established numerous collaborations, all over the world, for its 100% electric, human-centered eVTOL that claims to be efficient and comfortable.
Things are still developing when it comes to urban air mobility, but in the next few years, we’ll most likely witness eVTOLs flights in different parts of the world. In Australia, Nautilus Aviation is planning to start operating the Eve aircraft starting from 2026. Eve will also provide customer support and air traffic management solutions, in addition to the ten eVTOLs.
According to Aaron Finn, Nautilus Aviation CEO, although the company obtained an Advanced Ecotourism Certification eight years ago, its helicopters still had a major impact on the environment because of the greenhouse gas emissions. By switching to an eVTOL fleet, the company’s ecotourism services will go to the next level.
“This will allow us to provide emission-free and quiet tours over the Great Barrier Reef, providing an unmatched eco experience to our customers,” explained Finn.
