Spacecraft Hits Speeds That Could Make the Earth-Moon Distance an Under-One-Hour Trip

4 2021 Ford Bronco With Solid Axle Swap Up Front Is Getting Ready for SEMA 2021

3 2021 Ford Bronco Virtually Beefs Up the SEMA Credentials With Overlanding DNA

More on this:

Custom 2021 Ford Bronco Goes From SEMA to eBay in One Move

This tuned 2021 Ford Bronco was a true showstopper at this year’s edition of the SEMA Show , and after being on display at the event hosted in Las Vegas, where it was taken from Illinois, it is now looking for a new home. 13 photos



Enhancing not only its visual appeal but its rock-crawling, mud-driving abilities as well are several aftermarket upgrades. For one, the 4x4 in question sports a 3.5-inch



Mud-terrain tires hug the new V-spoke alloys, and a dry-lock storage box can keep tools and gear protected from the elements, preventing them from flying into the cockpit whenever the road gets tough. The occupants can blast their favorite tunes through the custom audio, with flat subwoofers. A portable refrigerator, tailgate table, and a few other goodies are on deck too, together with additional gear meant to improve comfort on the go, as well as its



Having seen what it’s all about, let’s talk money. The Made this year, and with only 300 miles (~480 km) on the clock, the Ford Bronco sports a new red paint finish on the outside. Black elements and several decals provide contrast, and the vehicle looks ready to do some serious off-roading.Enhancing not only its visual appeal but its rock-crawling, mud-driving abilities as well are several aftermarket upgrades. For one, the 4x4 in question sports a 3.5-inch lift kit , and if it ever gets stuck, then the 9,500-pound (4,310-kg) winch should be more than enough to put it back on track. The driver can increase the tire pressure with the on-board air system, and the LED lighting kit can turn night into day at the push of a button (or is it the flick of a switch?).Mud-terrain tires hug the new V-spoke alloys, and a dry-lock storage box can keep tools and gear protected from the elements, preventing them from flying into the cockpit whenever the road gets tough. The occupants can blast their favorite tunes through the custom audio, with flat subwoofers. A portable refrigerator, tailgate table, and a few other goodies are on deck too, together with additional gear meant to improve comfort on the go, as well as its off-roading credentials Having seen what it’s all about, let’s talk money. The eBay ad reveals an asking price of $99,995 for the vehicle that can be seen in person in Centralia, Illinois. The online auction will end later today, so you only have a few hours left to decide if you should get such a pricey Winter Holiday gift or not.