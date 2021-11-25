Snow-Wheeling a Straight-Axle SEMA 2021 Ford Bronco on 40s Feels Winter Swapped

It is almost the season to be jolly. Some will be happier than others, and a few weeks in advance. Solomon Lunger, the host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube, for example, got an exclusive chance to play with a 2021 Ford Bronco SEMA Show project that was built to be used... and abused.
So, just in case one did not know, the 2021 SEMA Show was basically taken over by the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco. From vintage units to a flurry of modern 2- and 4-Doors, these Blue Ovals were everywhere. And surely, there was something for all custom tastes, from performance engine-swapped monsters to massively reimagined builds.
Of course, everyone also had their personal favorites. And one of the most popular (and controversial) creations was a formerly black 4-Door Bronco modified by Kyle Delfel (DelFAB owner) into a vintage-looking solid front axle SEMA Show project riding on 40s that was meant to be used... And thoroughly abused.
During the build, it sure sparked a lot of polemics around the decision to drop Ford’s IFS (independent front suspension) in favor of a straight axle setup, but once the project was completed and on the SEMA Show floor, it seems that all efforts paid off. The latter included stuff like 40-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XS tires, pair of locked Super Duty axles, 4WP bumpers and steps, and more.
Or less, as the Bronco is now completely without a roof. Which may or may not be a good idea, especially when the SAS Bronco DelFAB was taken out for some plain old snow-wheeling fun. All the trailing, drifting, and snow-throwing kicks off around the four-minute mark, and we have to say it’s an entertaining way to start preparations for the winter season. Complete with breakdowns (a Jeep!), lots of snow fording, and even some cool mountain-peak drone shots...
