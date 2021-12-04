Crimson 1961 Buick LeSabre Has Forgiato's Hi-Riser Signature, Rides on Wired 26s

Although Buick’s LeSabre does fit the full-size bill, it’s not every day one gets to see a Hi-riser-inspired custom build featuring a model of the series. No worries, though, because the transformation isn’t difficult.
Take this crimson second-generation 1961 LeSabre that was brought to our attention by the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Wheels. We already knew the forged wheel designs created by the American outlet go hand in hand with custom builds from then and now. But we had no idea they would fit so well alongside a Buick that’s six decades old and counting.
Nevertheless, it’s a good thing Forgiato pointed us into this LeSabre’s direction. That way, we can take a glance at the whole build created by Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Signature Rides. Although not many details are being given about the transformation process, it’s pretty clear that it was “pulled up and mounted” on a set of pristine, chromed Forgiato wheels.
The 26-inch wire wheels go hand in hand with the new stance. It may have a swaggering appearance that has become a staple of Hi-risers, but the aftermarket experts did stop short of giving it a “potty training” stance. This is always a good thing because it’s way too easy to go overboard with this type of project.
Unfortunately, neither Forgiato nor the shop itself have provided too many POVs for this sweet crimson ride. Which is a shame. That got us curious about other creations made by this aftermarket outlet. And, as such, if a Hi-riser isn’t necessarily right up your custom alley, there’s always an alternative.
Such as the popular C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which after some Signature Rides magic now sports a neat look thanks to the custom Hexis Americas Black Chrome wrap install and the matching black wheels. This one got more POV love than Buick’s LeSabre, and there’s even a quick walkaround video embedded below for our (guilty) pleasure.
