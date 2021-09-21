Jeep Wrangler Goes From Off-Roader to Being Potty Trained With a Few Stupid Mods

Cannot wait for the North Carolina law that bans squatting vehicles to kick in on December 1? Neither can we, and we hope that other states will take similar measures, banning such rides from public roads. However, until that happens, some will continue potty-training theirs, like the owner of this Jeep Wrangler.
Made famous by Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, it went from a serious and respectable off-roader to squatter with only a few mods, in what we reckon to be before and after pics of the SUV.
In the former, we can see that it has a few suspension mods and proper all-terrain tires wrapped around the simple wheels. It also has some mud on certain panels, something that it will never experience again, unless the road to the local car meet gets muddy all of a sudden.
In the second image, the Jeep Wrangler became all squatty with a new suspension, and now rides on a set of multi-spoke alloys, shod in thinner rubber. The wheels are backlit, apparently, illuminating the road under its belly at night.
From what we can see, the vehicle was either repainted or wrapped in a foil, because black was apparently too bland, and its new owner wanted a green ride. New stickers adorn the front and side windows, and a metal bar was added to the rear, presumably keeping the back end safe from scratches while it trains for the potty on the go.
If you think that it’s Photoshopped and no one in their right mind would do this to a Wrangler, nor any other vehicle for that matter, then the joke’s on you, because one Redditer shared a social media link that shows it being driven. We cannot share it here for obvious copyright reasons, but that doesn’t mean that you cannot check it out for yourselves.
