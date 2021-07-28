Bronco Vs Wrangler Vs Defender Go for Off-Road Test, One Doesn't Return

Astronauts Watch How a Chunk of Their Home Turns Into a Fireball

Ever since the new Bronco was revealed, everyone started drooling at the prospect of a three-way off-road comparison between Ford's off-roader, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Land Rover Defender. 13 photos



Having a separate chassis is considered an almost make-or-break condition for an off-roader, but Land Rover insists on calling the new Defender that as well, so expect to see it going up against these two in other videos as well.



Then, there's the whole suspension and articulation configuration. The Wrangler is the only one with two solid axles, whereas the Bronco only has one at the rear. The Defender, on the other hand, has independent suspension in all four corners - great for driving on the road, not as ideal once the asphalt ends.



When it comes to tires, one of the key aspects to mind when thinking about going off-road, it's the



Those sneakers actually come to bite it right after clearing the first major obstacle. After struggling to climb over a big rock (again, due mostly to the restrained nature of the tire tread more than anything else, as well as the fact the large wheel didn't allow too much airing down), the



The spare is called into action, and it was the only one, the team rightly decides to inflate the wheels all the way to their recommended values. However, that pesky rock still needed to be cleared, and even though the lightning doesn't strike twice in the same spot, immovable rocks apparently tend to do it. Yup, the spare wheel suffers the same fate after only a few seconds. That means the Defender will have to spend the night on the mountain.



The other two carry on despite the fact that the same first obstacle saw the



Nathan, the driver of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, took full advantage of the fact his vehicle had a hybrid powertrain ( EV range turned into a little over three miles (3.1) of actual off-road driving, showing what we can expect from future electric trucks and SUVs.



Other than the limitations of its battery, there was nothing the Bronco could do that the Wrangler Rubicon couldn't do as well. Whether it did it better or not is an entirely different discussion and one that, as the verdict of the TFL team shows, can be entirely subjective. What's clear and what matters the most is that the Wrangler is not alone anymore, and the alternative is actually more than decent - it's a proper rival.



As for the Defender, it now has a long cold night to think about whether it still wants to be called an off-roader or not. The truth is that, without



