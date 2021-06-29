The Jummer Heep Is Part Hummer, Part Jeep, Totally Awkward

4 Aging Army Humvee Fleet to Get Retrofit ABS and ESC

One has to be loaded to enjoy the best Hummer H1s (or Humvees) out there, because they’re not only great off-roaders that will put hair on your chest regardless of your gender, but pack more power than some of today’s supercars. 8 photos HP and 1,300 lb-ft (1,763 Nm) of torque, produced by the tuned 6.6-liter Duramax V8 diesel engine, and showroom fresh looks, as well as some modern tech gear.



At the other end of the chart, however, you can get an H1 or a Humvee for a few tens of thousands of dollars, or perhaps a bit less, if you’re not afraid of a little (okay, a lot) of elbow grease, and bring it back to life with your own personal touch.



So, where does this particular Hummer (or



The elephant in the room is the Jeep Wrangler front end that has replaced the



You’re probably wondering why did the owner of this Hummer chose to maim their ride in such a hideous way, yet only they can answer this question. What we can tell you is that we found the pics on



Guess there isn’t much that can be said about it in a polite way now, is it? Here we’d mention Mil-Spec’s fine projects , with up to 800and 1,300 lb-ft (1,763 Nm) of torque, produced by the tuned 6.6-liter Duramax V8 diesel engine, and showroom fresh looks, as well as some modern tech gear.At the other end of the chart, however, you can get an H1 or a Humvee for a few tens of thousands of dollars, or perhaps a bit less, if you’re not afraid of a little (okay, a lot) of elbow grease, and bring it back to life with your own personal touch.So, where does this particular Hummer (or is it a Humvee ?) sit? It has a rather clean bodywork, roof-mounted lights to turn night into day at the push of a button, big tires on its feet, and what appears to be a very decent suspension.The elephant in the room is the Jeep Wrangler front end that has replaced the truck’s OEM headlights . The new angry face includes the typical grille too, together with a pair of additional lamps. And just in case you cannot see the road ahead for whatever reason, the owner decided to add another light bar below the grille, flanked by the tow hooks.You’re probably wondering why did the owner of this Hummer chose to maim their ride in such a hideous way, yet only they can answer this question. What we can tell you is that we found the pics on Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, which is a never-ending source of OMG, with no details whatsoever.Guess there isn’t much that can be said about it in a polite way now, is it?