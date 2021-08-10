Chevy Silverado Stargazing Edition Should Go Easy on the Squats

If there was a hall of fame for stupid car mods, then projects like this one would fight for the silver medal with cars on massive wheels in our book, whereas the gold medal would probably go to vehicles that look like their owners went on a Walmart shopping spree.
That could change depending on the next ridiculous tuning trend, but for now we’ll stick to that order and move on to tell you about this first-gen Chevrolet Silverado that was spotted at the truck gym doing squats, apparently somewhere in South Carolina.
Due to the facepalm suspension setup, the vehicle stands out like a sore thumb and forces those inside to gaze at the sky whether they like it or not. Moreover, the headlamps only illuminate the top floors of buildings and tree branches.
The multi-spoke wheels are something else entirely, and they are said to be 30 inches (or so) in diameter. They have a chrome finish that complements other shiny accents seen on the outside, like the bumper trim, side mirror caps, and door handles.
It appears that doing squats on the rear tires has affected the chassis, because the bed looks like it wants to separate from the passenger compartment. Elsewhere, the body panels seem to be in good condition, and so does the white paint.
At least that’s the impression that it leaves from the only image of it that was shared on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, where it pretty much went viral, getting around 140 comments at the time of writing, most of which criticize the approach that ruins the whole purpose of a workhorse.
Scrolling through the comments on the aforementioned website, you will also find the Instagram page of the owner. The pics shared there are comical, to say the least, because the truck is constantly being tweaked, and it even had RGB lights illuminating another wheel set at one point.
Due to the facepalm suspension setup, the vehicle stands out like a sore thumb and forces those inside to gaze at the sky whether they like it or not. Moreover, the headlamps only illuminate the top floors of buildings and tree branches.
The multi-spoke wheels are something else entirely, and they are said to be 30 inches (or so) in diameter. They have a chrome finish that complements other shiny accents seen on the outside, like the bumper trim, side mirror caps, and door handles.
It appears that doing squats on the rear tires has affected the chassis, because the bed looks like it wants to separate from the passenger compartment. Elsewhere, the body panels seem to be in good condition, and so does the white paint.
At least that’s the impression that it leaves from the only image of it that was shared on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, where it pretty much went viral, getting around 140 comments at the time of writing, most of which criticize the approach that ruins the whole purpose of a workhorse.
Scrolling through the comments on the aforementioned website, you will also find the Instagram page of the owner. The pics shared there are comical, to say the least, because the truck is constantly being tweaked, and it even had RGB lights illuminating another wheel set at one point.