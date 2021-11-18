“World First” BMW X1 Somehow Rides on 30-Inch Brushed-Gold Rucci Forged Wheels

“Dare to be different” is usually sage advice in a wide range of situations. Well, the owner of this BMW X1 went above and beyond that call with this custom ride. And we kind of get it why the host of the Superior Shelbie & Ace Whips channel on YouTube couldn’t stop screaming.
Sure, it’s pretty obvious she was positively excited about all the changes. On the other hand, we can also see how this premium subcompact crossover SUV might elicit the same reactions from onlookers. Only this time around, they would be screaming in terror.
Not to mention BMW purists would probably faint at the sight of this... I don’t know what to call it. Let’s go with a high-rising German vehicle. It’s too new (and also not American) to consider it a proper Hi-riser (God forbid to even mention the word “donk”), but it’s got some of the characteristics of the subculture.
Anyway, the important thing to remember is that we aren’t dealing with a show car here. Its owner drove the X1 to the filming location and demonstrated it’s perfectly capable of riding on its own. And the fact that it does so – somehow – on a set of brand-new 30-inch brushed-gold Rucci Forged wheels sporting the company’s latest design is a major technical breakthrough on its own.
Sure, it’s pretty obvious the X1 was lifted, the fenders had to be cut, and the BMW crossover will not earn too many points during a slalom event. But wait until you catch a (long) glimpse of the interior from the 4:57 mark. It’s a heart-attack-inducing sound show this time around.
So, the front door cards have been uniquely customized into veritable music boxes. Then, the trim details mirror the exterior paintjob, and even BMW’s interior designers might be proud of the huge 13-inch iPad used as the vehicle’s interface. But wait, because there’s more (including a star-studded ceiling).
This X1 is “electrified,” as in sporting a massive battery in the trunk. Though it’s not for propulsion but rather for powering all the sound monsters. This includes a couple of 12-inch subwoofers and what feels like all the amps in the world, all proudly sitting in the place of the rear bench seats.
