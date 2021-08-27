Clean-Blue Chevy C10 Silverado Rides on 26-Inch Forgiatos to Elevate Its LS3

4 Airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo With Reverse Hood and Trunk Looks Truly Ocean-Cool

Produced for almost 14 years, the fourth-generation Chevrolet GMT400 C/K model line represented the last hurrah of the well-known series. It can be said that it lived a long and fruitful life, giving fans enough time to get used to the idea of an upper trim level becoming the name for the entire series later on. Sure enough, it continues to have its fans even today, as revealed by the good folks behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube.Interestingly, for some owners, it is not enough to have a spotless-clean pickup truck from the late 1980s. This Chevy C10 fits the bill , with its stunning blue paintjob and mostly original looks. By the way, although it’s not mentioned by the YT channel in the description, we feel pretty confident this C10 Silverado was born sometime between the 1988 and 1990 model years. This is just before Chevrolet decided to replace the four sealed-beam headlamps with white-lens composite units for the upper grades.Little information is provided about the build, although we can also extract some neat details based on the surroundings. First, the known facts. Obviously, we are dealing here with a blue short bed truck that presents itself in show-like condition. Everything looks pristine, from the mesmerizing paintjob to the mirror-like finish for the chrome trim.The truck was caught as it came in for an automotive event and that gave the videographer enough time for a short walkaround (video embedded below). Unfortunately, the truck was probably locked and so we didn’t have a proper tour of the interior, as is customary for this channel. On the other hand, there’s a quick peek under the hood at the LS3-swapped Corvette goodies.And, although it shouldn’t, this C10 Silverado looks fantastic on a nice set of 26-inch Forgiato wheels. Even better, it seems the Chevy is no trailer queen like many other Hi-riser builds. Instead, it looks adept at fast road trips to and from the shows, as the C10 Silverado also gets spotted on the highway while it cruised like a boss at over 84 mph (135 kph).