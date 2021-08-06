Suicide-Door 2000s Chevy Monte Carlo Screams for Attention With LED-Infused 26s

2 1971 Chevy Impala 'Vert Goes Mega-Donk With 383 Swap to Supercharged LT5 and 26s

Chevrolet’s Monte Carlo coupe was born in the 1970 model year as the company’s first personal luxury car. Hence the targeted association with the legendary Monegasque city, as well as the nameplate’s popularity among fans of the hi-riser community. But, aside from the fact that purists might have an issue with the car not being a Chevy Caprice or Impala, we don’t want to call this particular example a “donk.” And we have multiple reasons for that decision.First of all, we know that tradition calls for just a few specific model types to be named “donks.” But we are trying to be a little more inclusive in the wide-ranging and continuously expanding hi-riser category. Secondly, it’s a personal choice but the owner went for a generation that doesn’t really fit the bill. It’s not even a 1990s version, let alone a much more interesting example from the 1980s.Instead, we are dealing here with a sixth-generation Chevy Monte Carlo that was produced between 2000 and 2007. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, which gets us to the third line of reasoning. Those suicide doors have more in common with Rolls-Royces than Quan-cars, if we could slip in a humorous (off-the-subject) reference.Now, it’s anyone’s choice to get this Monte Carlo under one category or the other, so let us just enjoy the scenery. There’s a lot to be taken in . Starting with those suicide doors, the exterior hides pretty well the odd 2000s lines. And it does so under a Kandy Lime Gold paintjob that is riddled with multi-color graphics and details all over the place. For some, it might be a bit too much, for others maybe it’s just right.Of course, a lot of work and careful planning have been invested into this ride. It comes with custom-matched 26-inch wheels that shine brightly thanks to the hidden LED strips at night, as well as a completely redone interior. The one thing we don’t appreciate is the disappearance of the safety belts, so we really hope this is just a show car and nothing else.