2023 BMW X1 Spied Closer to Production, Render Doesn't Scare With Huge Kidneys

The German subcompact premium SUV has been around as BMW’s smallest sports activity vehicle since 2009. Now its second-generation model (F48), based on the (in)famous front-wheel-drive UKL2 architecture, is about to run its due course and make way for a successor.
We know that for a fact because here is some revealing evidence that development for the third iteration of the X1 is already well underway. In the latest batch of spy shots, our collaborators have caught up with a large herd of BMW prototypes wearing heavy camouflage. Among them, on their way out of the parking hideout, there were a couple of X1 prototypes.
And there’s good news for Bimmer fans since the new photos depicting the next-generation SAV show this time around the prototypes already have the production lights mounted in their place. As far as we can tell, the X1 has looked up with pride towards the BMW 3 Series and the LEDs look very close to the styling used on the 3 Series LCI (facelift) prototypes.
Most likely the X1 will not debut until late next year, and the rumor mill has already caught wind of the probable internal code. The U11 will have a complete array of powertrains, from the traditional internal combustion engines to the plug-in hybrid options and an all-new battery-powered version. We can easily imagine it will carry the iX1 moniker and will probably have nothing in common with the Chinese version of the first-generation X1 that was on sale as the Zinoro 1E.
Now for the very good news about these ICE models – as there were no stickers with PHEV or EV to disclose a sustainable power source. It’s pretty much clear that BMW isn’t going to give us a humongous kidney grille on the X1, unlike the new version of door handles that jumps from the BMW i4 to make an appearance here as well.
To put everything into a firm yet unofficial perspective, our friend over at Magnus.Concepts has already worked the CGI magic on these camouflaged prototypes. The render is quite revelatory and hopes to give us a good look at how the X1 looks under all the “protection makeup.”
