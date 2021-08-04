Boeing Starliner Isn't Going Anywhere, Spaceship Removed From the Launch Pad

3 Porsche 911 (992) Sport Classic Prototype Comes Back For More Racetrack Action

2 2022 Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain Spied With Less Camo, a Render Was so Logical

More on this:

2022 Land Rover Ranger Rover Gets Caught PHEV-Testing, Sports an Odd Humpback

The last time we got an update on the whereabouts of the all-new Ranger Rover series prototypes, the Sport model was caught flaunting a subtle Bosch sensor somewhere in Germany. Now it’s time for the regular Range Rover to make a hot-weather testing appearance with a mystery accessory. 32 photos SUV was



It’s rather easy to ascertain that we are dealing with the plug-in hybrid version since the “Hybrid” sticker is visible in the front window and the SUV has one “fuel” cap on each side, one of them being the charging port, of course. By this time, we expected some of the camouflage to peel off and reveal more of the design traits, but unfortunately, Land Rover has decided to keep the prototypes “fully dressed.”



Of course, the technical novelties will include a switch to the company’s



As far as the Range Rover is concerned, the base model will probably have a mild-hybrid setup, while the PHEV will come further up the line. The inline-six is probably a carryover, while the rumor mill is almost certain the tried and tested 5.0-liter V8 engine will be no more, swapped for a modern BMW V8 mill.



And, naturally, customers should expect both short and long-wheelbase versions to become available once Because the Range Rover Sport is only expected to debut about a year from the regular Range Rover’s introduction, it’s only natural to focus most efforts on the flagship version. The last time it was caught sporting the traditional prototype camouflage, the largewas undergoing winter trials . Fast forward a few months and it is only natural for it to get hot weather punished a little.It’s rather easy to ascertain that we are dealing with the plug-in hybrid version since the “Hybrid” sticker is visible in the front window and the SUV has one “fuel” cap on each side, one of them being the charging port, of course. By this time, we expected some of the camouflage to peel off and reveal more of the design traits, but unfortunately, Land Rover has decided to keep the prototypes “fully dressed.”Of course, the technical novelties will include a switch to the company’s all-new MLA architecture (planned for debut with the canceled Jaguar XJ project). It’s a fashionable platform, as it allows a single production line to churn out vehicles with combustion engines, hybrid setups, or fully electric powertrains.As far as the Range Rover is concerned, the base model will probably have a mild-hybrid setup, while thewill come further up the line. The inline-six is probably a carryover, while the rumor mill is almost certain the tried and tested 5.0-liter V8 engine will be no more, swapped for a modern BMW V8 mill.And, naturally, customers should expect both short and long-wheelbase versions to become available once Land Rover decides to unveil the fifth generation of the legendary series. When that happens, it is anyone’s guess at this point. But we could speculate a late 2021 or early 2022 arrival. One thing we really know nothing about, though, is that odd humpback spotted on these Range Rover prototypes...