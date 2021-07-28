Magonis Unleashes First Boat, the E-550: Electric and Italian Luxury for Pennies

Porsche 911 (992) Sport Classic Prototype Comes Back For More Racetrack Action

One of the most popular quotes attributed to Albert Einstein talks about a couple of things the scientist believed to be infinite. If we are allowed a humorous addition, then we advance Porsche’s knack for 911 derivations to the equation. Some are great, some are unsurprising, and some are even mysterious . Just like the puzzling Porsche 992 prototype sporting a ducktail rear wing. 19 photos



As for the biggest highlight – that one has to be the center-lock Fuchs-style wheels that feature a modern design twist. And we dig them! According to the rumor mill, this 911 version that’s still undergoing development trials is going to be called the Sport Classic. And even though it should bring back memories of old and dearly departed times, the performance levels are going to be on par with the modern 911 series (perhaps akin to the new 911 GTS ).As such, it’s no wonder the mysterious 911 “Ducktail” has been caught by spy photographers both on the street and above all undergoing hard testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. While the latest batch of lightly camouflaged action (one can easily see that it’s just the rear end that’s obscured) doesn’t specifically mention the Green Hell as the place of encounter, it’s only logical for the Porsche engineers to hoon the 911 on that racetrack.After all, it saves them the trouble of going to different places to check up on the high-performance credentials. Because we are already starting to feel extremely familiar with this new 911 version, a lot of the details are easy to make out. Such as the 992 Turbo S-inspired front bumper, the subtle double-bubble roof treatment, and of course the big ducktail rear wing.Since they’re not concealed, it’s also easy to notice the front hood lines are a bit different from regular 911s , as in this case, they mirror the roof styling. Although it’s obscured by the sole pieces of camouflage, it seems the rear end sports a bumper with Turbo S DNA. Additionally, the hidden badge might be akin to the one found on the cool (and utterly expensive) Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.As for the biggest highlight – that one has to be the center-lock Fuchs-style wheels that feature a modern design twist. And we dig them!