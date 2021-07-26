Jacked-Up 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Prototype Looks Like the All-Terrain Wagon

Rumors surrounding a possible All-Terrain variant of the new generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class have been circulating since last year, when the first prototypes of the alleged model were spotted in the open.
Since then, the German auto firm has already introduced the Sedan and Estate body styles of the W206, so why are they still hiding the design of this long-roof model? That’s because it is believed to be in the more off-road-y variant.
Things such as the slightly elevated ground clearance and what appears to be plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, as well as bulkier side skirts and what might be different-styled bumpers on both ends, could be a good indication that we are indeed looking at such a model.
If correct, then it would come to render premium compact SUVs useless, as it’s jacked-up nature, combined with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, will allow it to venture farther off the lit path than any other C-Class model. On top of that, it will also be quite spacious inside, and will offer the same trunk capacity as the regular wagon, not to mention the tech and safety gear.
Power wise, such a model would share some of the engine family with the regular Sedan and Estate. And since there are quite a few assemblies to choose from, it remains to be seen which ones Mercedes-Benz will decide to go for.
An upcoming rival to the likes of the Volvo V60 Cross Country and Audi A4 Allroad, if this is the specification of this prototype, the rumored 2022 C-Class All-Terrain could be due before the end of the year or in the first half of 2022.
We would not hold our breath for an official launch in North America, but then again, it could happen. Guess we’ll have to wait and see, right?
