Jacked-Up 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Prototype Looks Like the All-Terrain Wagon

More on this:

1 Plasticky 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Reviewed; Good Buy or Goodbye?

2 All-New 2022 Mercedes C-Class Debuts With Hollywood Looks and a German Character

3 All-New 2022 Mercedes C-Class Crushes Autobahn Run in First-Ever Onboard Footage

4 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 53 Is Downsizing Done Right, Maybe

5 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Wagon Has More Power From a Smaller Package