1 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Towering Over Its Kin Is a Crazy Parking Job Render

More on this:

Mystery Porsche 911 Ducktail Prototype Returns, It’s More Puzzling Than Ever

Spotted for the first time in late 2019 , one of the most peculiar Porsche prototypes in recent years is back on the roads testing, and instead of answering more questions about its reason of existence, the plot seems to thicken. 11 photos



The rest of the car is largely identical to that of the latest 911 Turbo S, with the wider body incorporating a sports exhaust system that is optional on the twin-turbocharged monster, alongside a beautiful ducktail spoiler that harks back to the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and its 3.0 successor.



Built as homologation specials back in the 1970s, their odd ducktail spoilers and five-leaf Fuchs wheels have made them some of the most coveted classic 911s.



What is truly strange about the prototype, apart from the obvious, is the double-bubble roof, which was indeed last seen on the Porsche 911 Sport Classic from the 997 generation, a model that also featured five-leaf Fuchs wheels and looked like a million bucks.



Limited to just 250 units and paying a visual homage to the original RS models, the 997 Sport Classic sold like hotcakes despite its 911 Turbo pricing but only 911 GTS specifications.



Since the rear side intakes are no longer there, our guess about this prototype



The model is likely to feature the same powertrain as the upcoming 911 (992) GTS, which should deliver around 500 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat six of its lesser brothers.



Since the car is sporting a 911 Turbo S wide body kit, we could be looking at all-wheel-drive, but stranger things have happened, and Porsche is definitely keeping a tight lid on the project so far. This time, the mystery 911 ‘Ducktail’ is no longer sporting the entirety of its 911 Turbo S body, with the iconic Turbo side intakes behind the doors completely missing.The rest of the car is largely identical to that of the latest 911 Turbo S, with the wider body incorporating a sports exhaust system that is optional on the twin-turbocharged monster, alongside a beautiful ducktail spoiler that harks back to the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and its 3.0 successor.Built as homologation specials back in the 1970s, their odd ducktail spoilers and five-leaf Fuchs wheels have made them some of the most coveted classic 911s.What is truly strange about the prototype, apart from the obvious, is the double-bubble roof, which was indeed last seen on the Porsche 911 Sport Classic from the 997 generation, a model that also featured five-leaf Fuchs wheels and looked like a million bucks.Limited to just 250 units and paying a visual homage to the original RS models, the 997 Sport Classic sold like hotcakes despite its 911 Turbo pricing but only 911 GTS specifications.Since the rear side intakes are no longer there, our guess about this prototype resurrecting the Carrera RS nameplate has remained at unfounded speculation levels, and we are now more inclined to believe it is actually a new limited-edition 911 (992) Sport Classic.The model is likely to feature the same powertrain as the upcoming 911 (992) GTS, which should deliver around 500 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat six of its lesser brothers.Since the car is sporting a 911 Turbo S wide body kit, we could be looking at all-wheel-drive, but stranger things have happened, and Porsche is definitely keeping a tight lid on the project so far.