2022 Porsche 911 GTS Arrives for $136,700, Fits Snugly Between Carrera S and GT3

Once a new generation of the legendary 911 is on its merry way, one can easily bet on Porsche’s ability to expand the range in just about every conceivable direction. As such, the gap that appeared between the regular 911 Carrera S and the motorsport-influenced 911 GT3 is now filled by the latest iteration of the 911 GTS.
The universe still expanding and Porsche fully exploring every limit of the 911 family are pretty much a constant, so beginning in early 2022, fans with at least $136,700 in the bank will be able to snatch the latest and greatest 911 GTS in U.S. specification. Of course, there isn’t just a single version, and one can have the 911 GTS in no fewer than five variations.
For example, if the base 911 Carrera GTS doesn’t hit home run, there’s also the all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS at exactly $144k. Alternatively, owners can have the wind blowing in the hair with the $149,500 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, or the $156,800 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and Targa 4 models. The new 911 GTS comes some two and a half years since the introduction of the current 911 generation and around twelve years since the launch of the original version.
Therefore, Porsche had more than enough time to refine the recipe of a distinctive and dynamic 911, adding a little more of everything in the process. So, the company promises more refinement, better handling, and an increase of power when compared both to the 911 Carrera S and the previous GTS. The six-cylinder boxer is now capable of churning out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, which is an additional 30 hp over the 992 Carrera S and some 23 hp above the previous generation’s rating.
Thanks to the added ponies, the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS will sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds when equipped with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), which is three-tenths of a second faster than before. Additionally, purists can also order a seven-speed manual transmission with a 10mm (0.39 in) shorter gear level as an alternative to the PDK.
For example, if the base 911 Carrera GTS doesn’t hit home run, there’s also the all-wheel-drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS at exactly $144k. Alternatively, owners can have the wind blowing in the hair with the $149,500 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, or the $156,800 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and Targa 4 models. The new 911 GTS comes some two and a half years since the introduction of the current 911 generation and around twelve years since the launch of the original version.
Therefore, Porsche had more than enough time to refine the recipe of a distinctive and dynamic 911, adding a little more of everything in the process. So, the company promises more refinement, better handling, and an increase of power when compared both to the 911 Carrera S and the previous GTS. The six-cylinder boxer is now capable of churning out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, which is an additional 30 hp over the 992 Carrera S and some 23 hp above the previous generation’s rating.
Thanks to the added ponies, the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS will sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds when equipped with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), which is three-tenths of a second faster than before. Additionally, purists can also order a seven-speed manual transmission with a 10mm (0.39 in) shorter gear level as an alternative to the PDK.