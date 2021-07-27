G05 BMW X5 M LCI Makes Surprise Appearance With Almost No Camouflage on the Body

Making use of the German automaker’s modular CLAR (Cluster Architecture) alongside the latest 5 and 7 Series, the fourth iteration of the renowned X5 (G05) has been around since 2018. Now that competition is truly exhausting in the SUV segment, it’s only natural for the traditional facelift to arrive earlier than expected. After all, remember how the previous generation didn’t even get one of those BMW LCIs (Life Cycle Impulse)?
Well, it turns out the current model is getting one after all, so it’s safe for a few more years. But it seems that even veteran spy photographers can get surprised from time to time as the prototype of the upgraded BMW X5 series dropped on them “unannounced.” Apparently, it just showed up in front of their cameras without having to chase it around. And, even better, it was a development vehicle for the hotter X5 M version, not just any regular G05 LCI.
By the way, earlier sightings during the winter test season were showing mules of the X5 M facelift sporting the brand-new interior and prototype lights, while a 2022 X5 PHEV prototype caught during a testing center delivery was fully dressed in camouflage attire along the entire lower half of the vehicle. Now the X5 M LCI seems ready to showcase most of the assets, as only the nose is fully camouflaged this time around.
We should expect a very slight redesign with a new style for the front bumper, reworked kidneys (hopefully not of the blown-up variety like on the M3/M4), as well as redesigned headlights – which are actually missing on this spied prototype. Around the back, there really isn’t much to discuss, but we could expect new taillight graphics, perhaps even inside reworked housings.
As far as the interior is concerned, of course, the curved dashboard premiered by the all-electric iX will be the way forward and it will certainly make its debut inside the updated range of X5 models going forward. The powertrain remains a mystery for now, but we might be in for a disappointment and the X5 M LCI could get the exact same values as before.
