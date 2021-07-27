G05 BMW X5 M LCI Makes Surprise Appearance With Almost No Camouflage on the Body

Making use of the German automaker’s modular CLAR (Cluster Architecture) alongside the latest 5 and 7 Series, the fourth iteration of the renowned X5 (G05) has been around since 2018. Now that competition is truly exhausting in the SUV segment, it’s only natural for the traditional facelift to arrive earlier than expected. After all, remember how the previous generation didn’t even get one of those BMW LCIs (Life Cycle Impulse)?

14 photos