Tesla Eyeing Nurburgring Lap Record With Nearly Stock Model S Plaid

More on this:

1 Tesla Model S Plaid Flipping Is Getting Ridiculous

2 Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 9s 1/4-Mile Like It’s Nothing, Sets New World Record

3 Tesla Plaid Jumps on the Dyno, Comes Off Undecided Even With Secret Mode Enabled

4 New Age vs. Tuned Old School Muscle: Tesla Model S Plaid Races Ford Shelby GT500

5 This Is How a Tesla P100D Stacks up Against an F1 Car in a Drag Race