Kandy Green on Gold 24s Chevy Malibu Looks Like John Deere Hi-Riser Material

John Deere, the famous American blacksmith inventor and founder of Deere & Company only lived during the 19th century, but his legacy endures to this very day. Both in agricultural equipment and (unwittingly) in the world of Hi-risers.
John Deere tractors have made an appearance just about everywhere around the world, even at the traditional quarter-mile dragstrip, so one shouldn’t be surprised that its well-known colors are also of common use. And while the owner of this four-door Chevy Malibu SS probably had no intention to honor the leaping deer brand, we really cannot but help drawing such parallels.
After all, the videographer behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube hasn’t provided any background on the custom machine, so we can speculate at will. Who knows, maybe the owner actually (secretly) fancies a John Deere tractor and, because he was too scared to come out of the closet with his Hi-riser friends just, decided to subtly pay homage to the agricultural equipment manufacturer.
Of course, chances are we are completely missing the point with this fourth-generation Chevy Malibu SS four-door. And perhaps he was just trying to nail the textbook approach to the Hi-riser variety. After all, the hints are all in place. We have a heavily personalized G-body American sedan. It's RWD and has a significant increase in the ride height compared to stock. Even the nose-up stance is there, along with the typical hulking wheels shod in low-profile tires.
It also gets a hit-or-miss livery that made us think about John Deere. Of course, it’s not a spot-on take on the legendary green-and-yellow combination. Instead, the four-door Chevy Malibu gets a Kandy Green paintjob on the body and gold 24-inch wheels along with matching body details. Frankly, it could easily trigger a lot of love/hate reactions, but of course, it is also going to stand out in any crowd.
Unfortunately, there is no indication (except for the occasional exhaust growl) toward what is lurking under the green hood. It could be something worthy of the Hulk, but we don't know that for sure, because the Malibu was only caught for a few fleeting moments as it made its way into a car-related event’s parking lot.
