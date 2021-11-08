Highway Celis' 1970 Chevelle Rides on 24s, Looks Orange With Procharged LS3 Pride

1 Ostentatious Challenger Hellcat on 26s Ends Up Smoking Dodge Instead of Corvette

Or all of them combined when specifically targeting musical artist Highway Celis’ cool Chevy. The videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube certainly gives us ample time to decide, thanks to a comprehensive walkaround feature (embedded below) that clocks in at almost a quarter of an hour.Unfortunately, the encounter took place late at night, so certain details might be obscured by the lack of light. No worries, we also caught the Chevelle during the sunny hours courtesy of the owner’s social media account, and from the 12:03 mark, they also stop at a well-lit gas station for some more beauty shots and a feisty departure into the miraculous Las Vegas night.But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because there’s also a lengthy walkaround feature kicking off at the 0:28 mark with a quick peek at the chromed goodies hiding under the (mostly) gray hood. There, a traditional LS3 swap occurred about the same time as the Chevelle was undergoing a full frame-off restoration and the interior was getting a custom orange atmosphere.Everything must have happened in a hurry (and on social media, cue the 4:43 mark) since there’s a mention that it “only took six months to do the whole car,” but the attention to details remains uncanny, nonetheless. So, the pumpkin orange interior neatly matches the Kandy Orange paintjob elements from outside or the bespoke trunk with the artist’s NSFW signature (and a couple of 15-inch speakers!).Everything, from the chromed bits and pieces – including on the Procharged LS3 – to the interior stitching looks flawless. And the restomod atmosphere neatly combines old school and modern elements without giving the impression this Hi-riser has gone overboard... too much. Thus, we reckon the Rucci Forged 24-inch wheels or the matching steering wheel won’t upset anyone, including second-generation Chevelle coupe purists... or will they?