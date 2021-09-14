Brandywine 1974 Chevy Caprice Vert on Gold 26s Needs Supercharged LT4 Pampering

4 Cobalt-Blue Chevy Malibu With Brushed 24s Is Not Just for Show, LSX Also Says Go

We have seen a lot of show/event models on this particular channel. Some were so bad they needed to be shown to make sure past mistakes have a chance to be learned from. Others were such lookers they even came in pairs . And a bunch were somewhere in between, always trying to stand out in a crowd. Though, not always the correct one.But even when there’s peace and quiet on the showcase front, this Youtuber doesn’t rest. Instead, he’s “lurking” around the good folks over at Fayetteville, Georgia-based Kaotic Speed. And there’s a cool reason for that, as it’s quite possible to spot Hi-risers just as easy as catching fish in a barrel. Thus, after we previously witnessed a 1975 Chevy Caprice proudly wearing its Root Beer paintjob, gold 26-inch Amani Forged wheels, as well as a 572ci big-block V8 engine, it’s time for another clean catch.This time around we are dealing with a 1974 ‘Vert (Convertible) that’s nicknamed “King Bama.” Naturally, the high blood is supported by the features, so the Chevy is appropriately dressed up in a crimson Kandy Brandywine shade. And it also has it contrasted not just by the tan leather interior, but also by the big and little gold details splashed all over the exterior.The easiest to spot are the huge 26-inch Forgiato wheels, but there are also gold mirrors, gold handles, as well as gold lettering both front and rear, among others. This Caprice came to Kaotic Speed for a health treatment, as it seems there was something wrong with the monster lurking under the hood. That would be a supercharged LT4 motor, which after a couple of tries (from the 2:02 mark), relents and decides to spring back to a performance life By the way, after the customary trial ride (at the 3:35 mark), we are also shown the ‘74 Caprice to be alive, well and perfectly ready to celebrate at the latest car show with a little burnout from the 5:39 mark.