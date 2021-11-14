Candy Tangerine '71 Chevy Impala Vert Donk Looks Orange-Legendary on Gold 28s

3 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible Mixes 442 With Blue and White, Rides on 26s

Right now, it seems the Hi-riser warranted another look from Ms. SS, the affable and humorous host of the Superior Shelbie & Ace Whips channel on YouTube. She calls this “one of my all-time favorite donks from Miami,” and if this kind of “whip” is one’s poison, we really can’t argue with the assessment.Sure, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder and the fifth generation Impala might not end up as everyone’s cup of tea. But still, one can easily appreciate the exaggerated style that hits all the Hi-riser sweet spots without actually going overboard with the build.Though, on the other hand, its traditional swaggering appearance does prove a handful for the Youtuber when she tries to pop up the hood and extend it fully from the 1:58 mark. All the hustle was for a noble cause because that way it was possible for us to have a peek at the supercharged/blower goodies underneath it.By the way, it seems like the engine bay and a few other details – such as the Impala 400 emblems or the chrome elements – were the only parts not painted or upholstered in an orange tone. Those and the 28-inch gold Savini wheels – which are a recent addition to the build, since not long ago the Vert even had the alloys in matching orange color.The same is valid for the interior, which is just as orange as the soft top, save for the matching Savini wheels steering wheel, of course. Once we’re done with the interior at the 4:14 mark, it’s time to also visit the music factory residing in the orange trunk.Then, it’s a traditional presentation case of showcasing the Impala from all angles during the walkaround section from the 10:15 mark, while the classic on-the-move beauty shots taken from the 11:40 mark turned out a bit too dark ... But it was night, after all.