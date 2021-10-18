Ostentatious Challenger Hellcat on 26s Ends Up Smoking Dodge Instead of Corvette

5 Kandy Green on Gold 24s Chevy Malibu Looks Like John Deere Hi-Riser Material

That was probably the case with the latest video posted by the cool videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube. This time around, during Naptown’s (Indianapolis, Indiana) Stunt Sunday that followed the Midwest Fest Car Show, the vlogger was literally out on the street catching the best whips as they ground to a halt because of a traffic light jam.It’s a bit unusual since we’re used to seeing the Hi-risers on the lawn or in the show’s parking lot, but it’s not the first time he’s got some “fly-by’s.” Actually, it’s not the first time we have seen a cool green vehicle, either. But on this particular occasion, the focus isn’t on the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat’s custom modifications, although these also play their part.Instead, the videographer is mostly interested in checking out the rear skinny tires, wrapped around a set of 26-inch Forgiato wheels. These certainly won’t be everyone’s cup of tea , just like their matching front counterparts. But, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, remember?Besides, this kitty isn’t one to purr in the garage, as the owner shows he’s not afraid to put on a smoke show for the audience. We only catch the second attempt, as the Hellcat is waiting in line with other whips at a traffic light. But given the videographer on one side and an equally modern, blue Corvette on the other lane, it’s obvious the Challenger will try to make an impression once again.We’re not the ones to judge, but we feel burnouts always belong on the track – not on the street. Besides, the Hellcat didn’t succeed in smoking the open-top Chevy’s owner... and instead, another Dodge Challenger took the brunt of the smoky assault!