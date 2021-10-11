Spearmint 1955 Chevy Bel Air Looks Pristine, Rips Highway on 24-In Forgiatos

While some icons come and go, certain legends are here to stay, even if they were made six or seven decades ago. Need an example? Here’s a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air to remind us of the rock and roll times... with a modern twist.
Taking just a look at this subtly modified ‘55 example will be enough for anyone to understand why the Bel Air series is being treated as a true icon of the classic 1950s by automotive enthusiasts. Thus, it’s no wonder that well-maintained and carefully preserved units have been hunted for decades by enthusiasts and car collectors alike.
The videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube made sure to attract our attention towards this classic not being of the shy neighborhood cruiser variety. Or a trailer queen, for that matter. And by the looks and highway speed, it’s clear the owner doesn’t fear a few rock chips along the way.
Odd, but not entirely surprising, considering the Bel Air cruiser just got a paint refresh from an aftermarket outlet called Stretch Customs. Frankly, I love it when somebody builds a neat ride and isn’t afraid to... ride in it. The dual-tone Spearmint Green paintjob might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but this Bel Air certainly deserves the chance to stand out in a crowd.
Additionally, the clean brushed 24-inch Forgiato wheels from College Park Customs might anger some of the classic Chevy fans, but it seems the owner didn’t want to adhere to pre-requisite norms. Besides, if the backlash is too loud, this Bel Air’s detailed custom sound system (from Sounds by Da Pound) will probably handle them easily.
And chances are this Bel Air will even get a hall pass in the end. Especially considering the owner’s classic repertoire, which also includes hits like Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger,” clearly audible from the 3:05 mark! That’s one cool way to make yourself noticed when entering the car show...
