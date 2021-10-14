1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible Mixes 442 With Blue and White, Rides on 26s

They say that Hi-risers (don’t call them donks unless it’s a fifth-gen Chevy Impala) need to be heavily customized to fit the bill. But, in reality, this niche has ample room for both outrageous designs as well as squeaky clean apparitions!
Sure, one can easily go overboard when trying to fit the mandate. So, we have seen Hi-risers with huge ground clearance suspensions, humongous wheels with low-profile tires, and a swaggering appearance that sometimes leads to potty-training jokes. Both in car and truck form!
But even as standing out in a crowd is a major goal for this customization niche, that upgrade package doesn’t mean one can’t have a vehicle looking almost subtle. Case in point, the latest project caught by the videographer behind the WhipAddict account on YouTube.
The video (embedded below) focuses on a lovely Blue with White graphics and matching Convertible Top 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442. The immaculate white and blue exterior appearance is mirrored by the white upholstery from inside the cockpit, which in turn features blue piping on the seats and a pretty mix of colors on the dashboard.
Of course, nobody can miss the unconventional steering wheel, which has the particular styling to match the show-stopper 26-inch Amani Forged Cervello wheels. As a side note, for that model year, the declining muscle car market triggered a retreat of the “4-4-2” moniker back to an appearance and handling option package. So, unfortunately, we aren’t dealing with a vehicle equipped with the mighty V8s.
Instead, the 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 442 Convertible makes do with a small-block 350ci V8 motor. There are no chances to see if the engine performs just as clean because the droptop was caught in a parking lot (probably at an event), and it only cruised around at low speed. This isn’t an issue because it gave us more time to admire the pristine looks...
