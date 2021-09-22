1962 Buick LeSabre Looks Like a Barn Find, Packs Turbocharged Surprise Under the Hood

Previewed by an aircraft-inspired, Motorama-era concept car, the Buick LeSabre debuted as a production model in 1959. Its frowning face and powerful V8 made it an instant hit. The full-size was redesigned in 1961 when Buick added the mighty 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 to the lineup. These cars are full-fledged collectibles nowadays, but one owner decided that a 1962 LeSabre would be better off with a turbocharged V6 instead of its traditional V8.
The full-size coupe you're looking at is an interesting take on Buick's early 1960s alternative to the Chevrolet Impala. It looks like it was dragged out of a junkyard, but it rides on a set of sparkling clean rims wrapped in what seem to be new tires. That's a solid indication that this LeSabre hasn't been sitting on a field in recent years.
But things become a lot more interesting once you take a look under the hood. The original, naturally aspirated V8 mill is gone, replaced by a 1980s, turbocharged V6. The unit in question was sourced from a second-generation Buick Regal. Yup, it's the turbo 3.8-liter V6 that made the Grand National faster than a Chevrolet Corvette C4.
Good for 200 horsepower in 1984, the force-fed V6 gained a boost to 235 horses in 1986. A year later, Buick squeezed 245 horsepower out of a slightly updated unit. That same year, the Corvette's 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 came with 240 horses on tap.
There's no specific word as to how powerful the V6 is in this unusual application, but it could develop notably more than stock. After all, Buick's very own GNX cranked out 276 horsepower on paper, with actual output rumored to be at around 300 horses. This 3.8-liter V6 is an impressively capable mill.
Either way, it should deliver more oomph than the LeSabre's old and tired V8, no matter if we're talking about the base 300-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) or the range-topping 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8. The latter was capable of 325 horsepower in the second-gen full-size.
A perfect sleeper with a somewhat modern powerplant under the hood, this LeSabre is an unexpected take on a 1960s land yacht. And this is exactly what makes it interesting.
If you're looking to stand out in a crowd, this turbocharged LeSabre is searching for a new home via Facebook Marketplace. The pricing section shows $1,234, which basically means that the seller is looking for offers. How much do you think this car is worth?
