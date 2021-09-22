Winnebago’s Micro Minnie RV Aims to Help You Live the Off-Grid Life You Want

In the spirit of American Month, I’ve decided to bring to light one of America’s, if not, one of the world’s most well-known RV manufacturer, Winnebago, a team that’s been around since 1958. Over the years, this crew’s experience and products have served countless customers, even as you read this article.
Today, we’ll be getting to know a “compact camper” known as the Micro Minnie (MM). But don’t let the name fool you as this travel trailer is ‘micro’ in terms of price and not features. With a starting price set at $32,414 (€27,742 at current exchange rates), the MM even includes floorplans that can sleep up to five guests.
To get an idea of what you’re facing here, know that the MM is available in 10 different floorplans, each one with different guest capacities, features, and of course, prices. Each floorplan is also aimed at different lifestyles and not all include the same length. However, all models include the same exterior width of 7 ft (2.13 m), and height of 10.33 ft (3.15 m). As far as length goes, floorplans can range from 19.4 ft (5.91 m) to 25.7 ft (7.8 m).
Don’t worry, there are a whole lot more features that make up this trailer’s construction, but I’ve got to leave some room for the good stuff. If you want to really comb through all the features Winnebago offers, you can always check out the manufacturer’s website, but you may just end up buying one of these puppies. Why? Keep reading.
Inside the MM, living spaces are prepped with large features suitable for the five guests possible, and include things like murphy or bunk beds, modular dinettes on slide-outs, endless storage options, both inside and outside the RV, and wardrobes and nightstands. All this is, of course, dependent on the floorplan you choose, so do take the time to find the right towable for you.
In order to keep meals during your off-grid trips, the MM features a large fridge, microwave convection oven, recessed cooktop with either two or three burners, the option for another fridge, and sink with faucet. For the bathroom, some models are less spacious than others, but all feature separate showers, sinks, and toilets as standard.
all standard. Optional, you can choose a larger BTU AC or just tell Winnebago what else you’d like to add. Just remember, anything extra will cost and extra buck. A 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater is present to supply everyone with hot water.
Electrical systems include a TV antenna, roof mount solar prep inclusive of a 190-watt solar panel with 30-amp charge monitor. There’s also a side-mount solar prep available. USB charge ports, Wi-Fi prep, and an audio/visual system with Bluetooth is part of the base package.
Anytime a manufacturer puts together 10 different floorplans for an RV, you can be sure there’s a lot of work that’s gone into them to meet your lifestyle needs, so do take the time to consider if this all-American RV has what you need to help you lead the lifestyle you want.
