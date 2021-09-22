autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 
Winnebago’s Micro Minnie RV Aims to Help You Live the Off-Grid Life You Want
Recent times have led many folks to rethink how they live their lives. Some of us have even gone far enough as to buy a mobile home or RV of sorts to get away from the city life as much as possible. One team that’s been specializing in getting people out of cities is Winnebago.

Winnebago’s Micro Minnie RV Aims to Help You Live the Off-Grid Life You Want

Home > News > Coverstory
22 Sep 2021, 23:27 UTC ·
Micro Minnie RVMicro Minnie RV ExteriorMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV GalleyMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV Bunk BedsMicro Minnie RV BathroomMicro Minnie RV CouchMicro Minnie RV Murphy BedMicro Minnie RV Murphy BedMicro Minnie RV GalleyMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV InteriorMicro Minnie RV Exterior
In the spirit of American Month, I’ve decided to bring to light one of America’s, if not, one of the world’s most well-known RV manufacturer, Winnebago, a team that’s been around since 1958. Over the years, this crew’s experience and products have served countless customers, even as you read this article.

Today, we’ll be getting to know a “compact camper” known as the Micro Minnie (MM). But don’t let the name fool you as this travel trailer is ‘micro’ in terms of price and not features. With a starting price set at $32,414 (€27,742 at current exchange rates), the MM even includes floorplans that can sleep up to five guests.

To get an idea of what you’re facing here, know that the MM is available in 10 different floorplans, each one with different guest capacities, features, and of course, prices. Each floorplan is also aimed at different lifestyles and not all include the same length. However, all models include the same exterior width of 7 ft (2.13 m), and height of 10.33 ft (3.15 m). As far as length goes, floorplans can range from 19.4 ft (5.91 m) to 25.7 ft (7.8 m).

The trailer before you is all set upon an NXG engineered frame with fiberglass exterior sidewalls inclusive of Azdel, and a one-piece TPO roof membrane sits atop the structure. A gel-coat fiberglass front cap helps offer protection against the elements as you’re zipping down the highway, but if you need to break away from tarmac, 15-inch off-road tires and axle lift should do the trick. To top it all off, Torflex Dexter axle(s) are present to help smoothen out the ride.

Don’t worry, there are a whole lot more features that make up this trailer’s construction, but I’ve got to leave some room for the good stuff. If you want to really comb through all the features Winnebago offers, you can always check out the manufacturer’s website, but you may just end up buying one of these puppies. Why? Keep reading.

Inside the MM, living spaces are prepped with large features suitable for the five guests possible, and include things like murphy or bunk beds, modular dinettes on slide-outs, endless storage options, both inside and outside the RV, and wardrobes and nightstands. All this is, of course, dependent on the floorplan you choose, so do take the time to find the right towable for you.

In order to keep meals during your off-grid trips, the MM features a large fridge, microwave convection oven, recessed cooktop with either two or three burners, the option for another fridge, and sink with faucet. For the bathroom, some models are less spacious than others, but all feature separate showers, sinks, and toilets as standard.

Keeping everything nice and warm, a 13,500 BTU AC unit, radiant foil insulation, and heated and enclosed tanks with 12-volt pad heaters are all standard. Optional, you can choose a larger BTU AC or just tell Winnebago what else you’d like to add. Just remember, anything extra will cost and extra buck. A 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater is present to supply everyone with hot water.

Electrical systems include a TV antenna, roof mount solar prep inclusive of a 190-watt solar panel with 30-amp charge monitor. There’s also a side-mount solar prep available. USB charge ports, Wi-Fi prep, and an audio/visual system with Bluetooth is part of the base package.

Anytime a manufacturer puts together 10 different floorplans for an RV, you can be sure there’s a lot of work that’s gone into them to meet your lifestyle needs, so do take the time to consider if this all-American RV has what you need to help you lead the lifestyle you want.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

Images in the gallery reveal interiors found throughout different and unidentified Micro Minnie floorplans.
RV American Month Lifestyle travel trailer towable glamping off-grid affordable
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories