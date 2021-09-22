Mercedes-Benz EQS U.S. Pricing Suggests EV-ICE Parity May Already Be Here

5 Here’s a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Abandoned in Some Sort of Garage, Hiding Mysterious Details

4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle Everybody Seems to Ignore

3 Good Luck Convincing Your Wife This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Worth Taking Home

1 All-Original 1969 Chevrolet Impala Leaves Long-Time Storage with Working V8 Under the Hood

More on this:

1960 Chevrolet Impala Parked in a Barn Because Nobody Wanted It, Mysterious Engine Inside

1960 was the final year of the short-lived second-generation Chevrolet Impala, and once again, the car was offered with a choice of three engines, namely a six-cylinder and two V8s. 25 photos



The first 283 sported a two-barrel carburetor and therefore generated just 170 horsepower, while the second one came with a four-barrel and produced 230 horsepower.



The top V8 for the model year 1960 was the 348 (5.7-liter), which was available in five different configurations, with the top-of-the-line this time generating 335 horsepower.



The engine powering the



eBay seller



This Impala is a barn find, we’re being told. The original owner left the car to his neighbor when he passed away, but the Impala eventually ended up in storage because nobody wanted to drive it.



Its current condition seems to be fairly good, though a visual inspection should provide a clearer picture of everything. According to the seller, the undersides and the trunk are both solid, while some spots of rust can be seen on the rear tail panel and the front hood lip.



This Impala is already becoming an eBay sensation these days, as the auction has attracted over 40 bids in a few hours online. The top offer is $17,900, and it’ll likely go higher as more people come across the car. The 235 (3.9-liter) was specifically aimed at people who wanted the Impala to be an economical ride, so it developed only 135 horsepower, but customers who were interested in more power could choose one of the two versions of the 283 (4.6-liter) V8 or the almighty 348.The first 283 sported a two-barrel carburetor and therefore generated just 170 horsepower, while the second one came with a four-barrel and produced 230 horsepower.The top V8 for the model year 1960 was the 348 (5.7-liter), which was available in five different configurations, with the top-of-the-line this time generating 335 horsepower.The engine powering the Impala that we have here is as mysterious as it gets though. While we do know it’s a V8, we have no idea if it’s still original or a matching numbers unit.eBay seller jasper10354 claims they are “pretty sure it’s the original drivetrain,” as they don’t have the key to try it out. However, the engine does show signs of life, and it’ll need the gas tank cleaned or replaced.This Impala is a barn find, we’re being told. The original owner left the car to his neighbor when he passed away, but the Impala eventually ended up in storage because nobody wanted to drive it.Its current condition seems to be fairly good, though a visual inspection should provide a clearer picture of everything. According to the seller, the undersides and the trunk are both solid, while some spots of rust can be seen on the rear tail panel and the front hood lip.This Impala is already becoming an eBay sensation these days, as the auction has attracted over 40 bids in a few hours online. The top offer is $17,900, and it’ll likely go higher as more people come across the car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.