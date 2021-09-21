4 Burgundy 1980 Chevy Corvette Has Been a T-Top California Garage Queen Since 1984

1937 Chevrolet Master Comes Out of Storage After 60 Years, Displays Perfect Patina Look

I think it's amazing that people "forget" classic cars in storage for decades. Simply because most of them resurface as wonderful time capsules. This 1937 Chevrolet Master Deluxe , which was dragged out of storage after a whopping 60 years, is one of them. 10 photos



Like most nameplates from the era, the Master was updated yearly. So the design of the 1937



This specific two-door coupe is a Master Deluxe trim, which means that it came a few extras over the regular Master. Perhaps the biggest difference is that the Deluxe gained an independent front suspension in 1937 (the base Master retained the beam front axle on leaf springs).



So how does this



On the other hand, it's missing the front grille, the hood ornament, and the trim and badge on the trunk. But none of these parts should be difficult to source since Chevrolet built millions of Masters back in the day.



The story is pretty much the same inside the cabin, but I did spot a rust hole in the floor, just under the pedals. It's nothing that can't be fixed though. Much like the exterior, the dashboard is a mix of gray paint and



Under the center-hinged, butterfly-style hood lurks a 216-cubic-inch (3.6-liter), overhead-valve, six-cylinder engine. Introduced in 1937 as Chevy's second-generation inline-six, it replaced a mill dating back to 1929. The design survived in various forms and sizes until 1963 and spawned the more iconic "Blue Flame" powerplant offered in the first-gen Corvette.



In the Master Deluxe, the straight-six generated 85 horsepower and 170 pound-feet (Nm) of torque when new and reached the rear wheels through a three-speed manual. The engine appears to be complete, but there's no word on whether it turns or runs. It's safe to assume that it needs some work and a few refurbished components before it can be



In need of serious restoration, this old Chevy is looking for a buyer in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The vehicle is sold as-is through Barn Finds Classifieds for $8,750. For reference, 1937 Master Deluxe values range from $5,000 in Fair condition to $29,000 for Concours-ready examples.

