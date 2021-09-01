800 Adventure XLP: BRABUS' Most Extreme Off-Road Recipe Applied to the G-Class

1967 Chevrolet C10 Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Corvette ZR1 V8 Under the Hood

Built by RoadsterShop, this pickup looks like it just rolled out of a barn. The dark blue paint has faded away, the doors and the tailgate look rather rusty, and the white cabin has lost its luster years ago. But looks are very deceiving here. This C10 is a supercharged monster under the shell, fed by a crate engine that packs more oomph than a Ram TRX.Specifically, this old truck draws juice from an LT5 V8. If you know your Chevys, you know that the supercharged LT5 was the engine behind the C7-generation Corvette ZR1 . Chevrolet's "fastest crate engine ever" as of 2021, the blown LT5 cranks out a whopping 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque, putting this truck almost into supercar territory output-wise.Prepped by Wegner Automotive, the engine spins a rear axle attached to an IRS RedLine chassis and suspension. So it's much more than a hot rod that takes off in a cloud of smoke. Despite the massively powerful engine, this C10 is actually a comfortable and rather balanced ride. One you can also use as a daily driver if you're gentle enough with the throttle.The other cool thing about it is that the LT5 mates to a fully modern, Bowler-modified, 10-speed automatic transmission. And stopping power is just as potent thanks to a set of brakes taken of the Corvette ZR1.The folks over at RoadsterShop plan to upgrade the engine to around 900 horsepower at some point. And they also want to take it drag racing , with a set of drag radials already waiting their turn to provide insanely quick quarter-mile runs. In this setup, it's safe to say that this C10 will need less than 10 seconds to cover the distance.The truck also sports a nicely redone interior, with highlights including blue leather upholstery and Dakota Digital gauges. Check it all out in the video below and make sure you crank up the volume for supercharged ZR1 awesomeness.