Unrestored 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Parked for 50 Years Is 99% Complete

Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has a well-deserved place in automotive history books, and this is one of the reasons so many people are dreaming about parking such a model in their garage. 22 photos



But the 1961 Corvette that we have here appears to be tick nearly all the boxes when it comes to a solid candidate for a thorough restoration.



Literally a garage find, this 1961 Corvette has been in storage since 1974, and eBay seller



“This car was purchased as a non-running project, and it had not been started or moved in approaching 50 years! This car spent the first part of its life in California, in the hands of an enlisted gentleman who bought it new. It was then moved to Utah decades ago, and the car eventually made it to Ohio, where it has been off the road and in dry indoor storage since the very early 70s,” the seller explains.



While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see, worth knowing is the car is some 99 percent complete, as only a few parts are missing.



According to the listing, the only things you won’t be getting are the clock, rear bumpers, correct heads, and the fuel injection unit. On the other hand, the 283 unit developing 275 horsepower is said to be 100 percent accurate, with the odometer indicating 30,000 miles (48,280 km) which are believed to be accurate.



A Corvette this rare and in such a condition can't come cheap, and the example here makes no exception. The seller expects to get close to $38,000 for it, but the "Make Offer" button has also been enabled should you be interested in other deals.

