2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8's Online European Launch Rumored for May 7-9

As GM’s European fans know very well, it’s been pretty hard to get your hands on a product from the largest U.S. automaker in the Old Continent for some years already. Options are slim and scarce, but they’re there, nonetheless. For example, you can go for a Cadillac XT4 if you want a crossover or a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray... if you have the patience.
At home in the United States, Chevrolet is already churning out lots and lots of 2021 C8s to satisfy demand, but it seems that other parts of the world might be getting the 2022 model year. Frankly, European aficionados probably don’t care about these details, as long as the company doesn’t tempt their patience with more postponements akin to Ford’s 2021 Bronco debacle.
Rumors regarding the introduction moment for different regional versions of the C8 Corvette have been running rampant ever since the eighth-generation was first introduced at home in America, but some of them didn’t pan out—such as our initial estimate that Chevy would release the global 2022 ‘Vette sometime during April, as per hints provided by Australia and New Zealand’s GMSV (General Motors Specialty Vehicles).
After all, GM did say that “MY22 Corvette is released globally early Q2,” so perhaps we jumped the gun assuming the reveal would take place during the NCM (National Corvette Museum) Bash. The 2022 Corvette did arrive there with its three new colors, but it was the U.S.-spec version, not the global model (even though there was also talk of the RHD version).
Now there’s a new rumor tentatively spilling the beans on a different reveal date for (at least) the European version, as per an invitation received by the Corvette Blogger forum. Apparently, Chevrolet Europe will hold a big virtual C8 Corvette online reveal event from May 7 through May 9.
According to the details provided by the forum, the company needs so many hours because the “Corvette Live Event” launch will be interactive and feature “several time slots, all dealing with different topics related to the upcoming European version of the Corvette Stingray.” Hopefully, we’re getting this one right this time around.
