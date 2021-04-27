The Corvette National Museum Plans to Add a Private Lounge and a Sensory Room

All great things with a rich tradition should have a dedicated museum and it’s no surprise that the Corvette National Museum has been around since 1994. A true heaven for all things Corvette, the Museum is now announcing its biggest expansion yet, not just for a wider space, but also for a greater purpose.
It’s been over 10 years since the Museum first expanded and it was time for a big change. And this is exactly what the 2 story, 30,000 square feet (2,787 square meters) addition is going to bring. Since “America’s sports car” has also expanded and evolved over this period of time, it was only natural for The Corvette National Museum to create more space and have more models on display.
Corvette enthusiasts can look forward to even more interesting treasures that will be soon showcased in the Museum’s new gallery spaces.
“This expansion will give the museum the opportunity to tell more of Corvette’s stories than ever before. When the museum opened, we were only in the fourth generation of corvette and since then we have seen another four generations of America’s Sports Car.
This is our opportunity to ensure that the Museum stays on pace with such a beloved automobile that makes history every day.”, said Derek E. Moore, Director of Collections and Curator.
But the expansion is also meant to transform the museum in a more inclusive cultural space, with a stronger focus on education and young generations. Besides the specialty exhibit spaces and rotating displays, visitors will have access to a kids zone education center, an open theater space and even a sensory calming room for people with unique needs.
And, because extra perks are always welcome, museum members will have access to a rooftop lounge and an exclusive lifetime members lounge. This turns a simple visit to the museum into a private club experience, where members can not only admire the unique Corvette artifacts, but also relax in a private area.
The Corvette National Museum’s expansion project doesn’t yet have a set date for completion, but hopefully it will be open to the public soon.
