5 Ford Seen Testing Charger Hellcat at Dearborn Plant, Is a 4-Door Mustang Coming?

3 Ford Mustang Ice White Is Just an Appearance Package, Brings Vintage Back in Fashion

More on this:

Mysterious 1965 Ford Mustang Found in a Garage Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

The story of the original Mustang started in 1964 when Ford rolled out the car as model year 1965, though these first units are mostly known today as the 1964 1/2 Mustang. 10 photos



For example, the 1965 Mustang dropped the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder in favor of a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, while the 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor V8 was completely abandoned. The 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor V8 4-barrel also received a 2-barrel sibling, as well as a power upgrade to now develop over 225 horsepower.



The Mustang that we have here looks like a testament to those great times for the car industry, though if you inspect the photos really close, you may see a bunch of details that eBay seller



However, according to the VIN code, this



The condition of the car doesn’t look that bad, until you inspect it more thoroughly. The Mustang possibly spent many years in storage, especially given how that garage looks like, and while no major rust problems are visible, there’s something going on the right side close to the headlight.



Most likely, this Mustang was either involved in an accident or somehow suffered some body damage, but as you can see, there’s no photo showing this side. So if you are indeed interested in this car, you’d better ask for more photos or go check it in person.



The Mustang is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, and the bidding has already reached $4,500. And this makes perfect sense, especially as for the actual model year 1965, the American carmaker introduced a series of changes, including under the hood.For example, the 1965 Mustang dropped the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder in favor of a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, while the 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor V8 was completely abandoned. The 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor V8 4-barrel also received a 2-barrel sibling, as well as a power upgrade to now develop over 225 horsepower.The Mustang that we have here looks like a testament to those great times for the car industry, though if you inspect the photos really close, you may see a bunch of details that eBay seller wiblac_4556 has forgotten to include. Either intentionally or by mistake, that is, though the listing includes zero information about this Mustang, so it’s up to us and whoever plans to buy the car to figure out what it’s all about.However, according to the VIN code, this Mustang was born with a six-cylinder under the hood, but of course, it’s hard to say if the original unit is still there and working.The condition of the car doesn’t look that bad, until you inspect it more thoroughly. The Mustang possibly spent many years in storage, especially given how that garage looks like, and while no major rust problems are visible, there’s something going on the right side close to the headlight.Most likely, this Mustang was either involved in an accident or somehow suffered some body damage, but as you can see, there’s no photo showing this side. So if you are indeed interested in this car, you’d better ask for more photos or go check it in person.The Mustang is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, and the bidding has already reached $4,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.